Chelsea Green shares massive real-life update on the newest member of her family

While Chelsea Green has been enjoying her time in WWE as one of the most entertaining members of the women's roster, she has also been having a great time in real life. The former Women's Tag Team Champion recently announced that she had welcomed a new member to her family, a puppy named Paisley.

Chelsea Green has now shared a massive real-life update on her social media.

In a post on X, the star revealed that her recently adopted puppy, Paisley, underwent neurorehabilitation. Green said the rehab went very well, enabling the puppy to regain functionality.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion also shared an adorable picture of Paisley.

"Neuro rehab for Paisley went so well today 🥹💕," wrote Green.

Adam Pearce discussed his chemistry with Chelsea Green recently

Over the past few months, there have been many moments where Chelsea Green has found a way to get into Adam Pearce's head. The former Women's Tag Team Champion and the RAW General Manager have had some pretty entertaining exchanges, which ended when Green was drafted to SmackDown.

In a recent appearance on the Insight podcast, Adam Pearce shared how he felt about his chemistry with Green on TV. The RAW General Manager stated that it was pretty easy to work with the 33-year-old, thanks to their incredible understanding.

"[It's] always an experience working with Chelsea and easy to play off. When she would do her thing, and to this day when she does it's almost like you don't have to say anything. I always try to think about what would my face say to this person without a word coming out of my mouth. What do my eyes say?" said Pearce. [H/T eWrestlingNews]

Chelsea's run on the blue brand hasn't quite allowed her to appear on TV that frequently. However, every time she appears, fans are assured of an incredible segment and an entertaining match.

