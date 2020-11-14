Chelsea Green shares X-Ray pictures of her broken arm

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green made her debut on the Blue brand, and things didn't turn out the way she had expected. Green competed in a Four-Way Survivor Series Qualifier, also featuring Natalya, Tamina, and Liv Morgan. According to Fightful Select, Chelsea Green was injured early on in the match, resulting in the finish getting changed on the fly, and Liv Morgan picking up the win.

Now, Chelsea Green has posted a bunch of pictures on her official Instagram handle, confirming her injury. Green has suffered a broken arm, and there's no word yet as to how long will she remain out of action due to this unfortunate injury. You can check out Green's post, which also includes X-Ray pictures of her injury:

Chelsea Green hadn't wrestled a match for the past five months or so

Chelsea Green had last wrestled on WWE NXT in May, where she teamed up with Charlotte Flair in a winning effort against Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley. She had been out of action all this time and finally got to get back in the ring tonight.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, her SmackDown debut resulted in a major injury. Here's hoping that Green makes a full recovery and we get to see her perform again on a regular basis, very soon.