Chelsea Green suffers unfortunate injury during SmackDown debut

The WWE Universe was very puzzled by the end of the women's fatal four-way match tonight on Friday Night SmackDown. A match that featured the debut of Chelsea Green taking on Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Tamina Snuka had all the makings of a big win for the debuting talent, but it didn't happen and Morgan ended up picking up the victory.

Well, there's a reason for that. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Green was injured in the early goings of the match which resulted in the finish having to be changed to Morgan winning the match instead of Green.

The finish of the fatal four-way tonight on WWE SmackDown changed due to Chelsea Green's injury

The entire situation was described to Fightful as "hectic" and at this time the extent of injuries to Green remains unknown. With any luck, the injury will be revealed to not be serious and she could get another shot to join the Survivor Series team next week.

Green, who was called up to the WWE main roster back in May of this year, has patiently waited for her television debut. To say the timing of this injury couldn't have happened at a worse time is an understatement.

.@ImChelseaGreen makes this Triple Threat a Fatal 4-Way to see who will join Team #SmackDown at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/cGNTje4YNY — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2020

Everyone here at Sportskeeda wishes Chelsea Green a speedy recovery and hope to see her back inside the squared circle soon.