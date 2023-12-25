Chelsea Green, Shayna Baszler, and several names react to 34-year-old WWE Superstar's heartwarming update

Several wrestling stars recently reacted to a WWE Superstar's heartwarming update on social media.

The name in question is Michin. The OC member is currently involved in a rivalry against Damage CTRL. The heel faction took her and Zelina Vega out after the two were approached by Bianca Belair to join her team for Survivor Series: WarGames.

The duo returned on the December 8 edition of SmackDown and attacked the members of the group. They also took on the Kabuki Warriors the following week in a losing effort.

On the latest episode of WWE's Friday Night Show, Michin teamed up with Zelina Vega, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi to take on Damage CTRL in a Holiday Havoc 8 Woman Tag Team Match. The female superstars put on an entertaining show. The back-and-forth contest ended when Michin pinned the WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY following a senton through a table.

Michin took to Instagram to share a heartwarming update. She shared multiple pictures from the finish to the match on SmackDown. In the captions, the SmackDown Superstar stated how she used to pray for such moments when she was younger:

"I used to pray for stuff like this when I was seventeen Hit the block and made a plan, I hope it set me free💙#WWE #Smackdown," she wrote.

After pinning the champion, Michin is scheduled to challenge The Genius of the Sky for the title at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution on January 5. It must be noted that The OC member has yet to win a title in the Stamford-based company.

WWE Superstar Michin opens up on joining The OC

Michin returned to the wrestling promotion last year and joined The OC to equal the odds against The Judgment Day. As a female member of the stable, she could neutralize Rhea Ripley's involvement in the matches.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling earlier this year, Michin stated that the members of The OC approached her to join the faction. She disclosed that they were having a hard time dealing with The Eradicator, and she was the solution to that problem:

"So, I knew they were having a Rhea problem. And they reached out to me and the fact that someone like AJ, Karl and Luke reached out to me asking me for help, it was like, 'you guys knew who I am?' So that was very flattering, and it was just really cool that it wasn't like a - [I didn't have to] compete with other women for the spot or anything like that," she said.

Will Mia Yim beat IYO SKY to win her first championship title on January 5? Sound off in the comments section below.

