Chelsea Green should've an open challenge at WrestleMania 41, pitches ex-WWE star, and major name should answer it

Inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green is without a match at WrestleMania 41. Recently, James Ellsworth pitched an idea that could see Green issue an open challenge, and Alexa Bliss would answer it.

Earlier this year, Alexa Bliss returned to the Stamford-based promotion and shocked the world at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. However, Little Miss Bliss has been absent from television for a while, and there's no update on when she might return.

Recently, former SmackDown star James Ellsworth pitched an idea on X (formerly Twitter) that could allow Chelsea Green to appear and compete at the Las Vegas event. Ellsworth wrote that Green could issue an open challenge for the title, and Alexa Bliss could return to compete in a Women's United States Championship bout.

"What if… @ImChelseaGreen came to the ring at #WrestleMania. Complained about the first ever women’s #WWE U.S. champ not being on the show. Did an open challenge. Answered by @AlexaBliss_WWE Thoughts?" Ellsworth posted on X.

Chelsea Green wanted to face major WWE name at WrestleMania 41

Last year, Chelsea Green made history in the promotion as the inaugural Women's United States Champion. She has had a couple of title defenses, but nothing memorable on the blue brand.

In an interview on Myles Talks Wrestling, the host asked whom she wanted to face for the title at WrestleMania 41. The current champion said she wanted to lock horns with Alexa Bliss.

Green broke character to praise Little Miss Bliss and also teased the idea of facing Nikki Bella or Michin on The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas for her title.

"I would love that. I mean, there are a few people that I would love to work at a WrestleMania (...) My eyes have been on Alexa Bliss recently since she came back. Of course, at the Rumble, we had a little Nikki Bella moment, that could be amazing. Obviously, we've seen a feud that never ends with Michin. So that's always a possibility," Green said. [From 04:30 - 05:04]

It'll be interesting to see if Green gets a spot at World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest event of the year.

