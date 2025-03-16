Chelsea Green strongly responds to serious backstage rumors about Jade Cargill

Chelsea Green has responded to the recent rumors about Jade Cargill, who is embroiled in a feud with Naomi. Green has no time for trolls after reports surfaced that Cargill was not getting along well with some of her co-workers backstage.

Green was among the stars of the women's division who reacted to Cargill's comeback video produced by Ricky Saints. At one point in the video, the former AEW star called her colleagues "wolves in the shape of women."

The reigning Women's United States Champion jokingly responded to being called "wolves" by posting a selfie with her pet dogs. Some fans then began accusing Green of leaking backstage information after reports of a backstage incident between Cargill and Shayna Baszler.

However, Chelsea Green has had enough of the speculation and called out one fan who accused her of spreading baseless rumors.

"Amanda, plz (and I’m trying to say this as kindly as I can) fck right off unless you are here and know what you are talking about. You and the rest of these internet trolls who deem someone guilty without any INFORMATION are the problem... and that’s on 'misinformation,'" Green tweeted.

The Wrestling Observer recently revealed some more information regarding the alleged incident between Jade Cargill and Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades was allegedly not fond of Cargill reportedly blaming others for having problems during her matches.

While the report called Cargill 'disrespectful,' members of the women's locker room and people from management hashed things out and it seemed to be nothing more than an online rumor.

Chelsea Green puts over NXT star after their match

Chelsea Green often praises her fellow stars, even when she ends up losing to them on WWE TV. Speaking to Metro, Chelsea Green recently praised Sol Ruca following their tag team match on the March 4 episode of NXT.

Ruca and Zaria got an impressive win over the Women's United States Champion and Piper Niven. Green suggested that she thought Ruca would flourish on the main roster.

"That's a woman right there that I could totally see her going up and thriving on the main roster. As you can see, my nose is intact, it was not broken. It did bleed, like – my goodness, like a fire hydrant! But we’re good. I sound a little nasally, but look, I’ve still got my championship sitting there on my bed," Green said.

Green is scheduled to defend her US Title against Sol Ruca this coming Tuesday on NXT.

