Chelsea Green suffers minor health scare minutes before WWE Saturday Night's Main Event title match

Chelsea Green is set to compete in a major title match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. However, she suffered a minor health scare minutes before the bout.

On the April 25 episode of SmackDown, Zelina Vega earned a Women's United States Championship opportunity against Chelsea Green after defeating the then-champion over the previous two weeks. During the match, Vega pulled off a surprise win and became the second Women's United States Champion. Since then, Chelsea has been trying her best to secure a rematch against Zelina Vega, and she finally obtained a title opportunity at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Moments before her match, Chelsea was interviewed by Cathy Kelley, where she made a bold claim that she was going to regain the title. During this segment, Chelsea's voice sounded hoarse and rough, almost as if she was losing her voice. Commentator Vic Joseph also pointed it out. However, this minor health scare didn't deter her as she went out to compete for the title at Saturday night's Main Event.

Zelina Vega has gotten the better of Chelsea Green in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see if she can keep this streak going as she looks to defend the Women's United States Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

