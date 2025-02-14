  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Chelsea Green
  • Chelsea Green suggests major WWE reunion; challenges iconic duo to WrestleMania match

Chelsea Green suggests major WWE reunion; challenges iconic duo to WrestleMania match

By Robert Lentini
Modified Feb 14, 2025 21:15 GMT
Green will be in action tonight on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Green will be in action tonight on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE star Chelsea Green suggested a major reunion on social media today and challenged an iconic duo to a match at WrestleMania. The veteran became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by defeating Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024.

Ad

Triple H made a surprise appearance on ESPN earlier today to announce that Michelle McCool would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The Game interrupted The Undertaker and McCool while they were promoting the upcoming WWE LFG series to make the announcement.

McCool used to be in a popular tag team with Layla, known as LayCool back in the day. Chelsea Green reacted to the legend's Hall of Fame announcement and suggested that she reunite with Layla to battle herself and Piper Niven at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas later this year.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Imagine this: You’re seated at Wrestlemania in Las Vegas. You have a drink in hand & a Chelsea shirt on. You’ve pledged your allegiance. My music plays, out I come with my gorg Secret Hervice @PiperNivenWWE. You wonder, who are their opponents? Who could possibly be as iconic as these two women?… and then, you see them. LAYCOOL walking down the ramp. You’ll tell the story of this match to your grandkids. A historic night. 🇺🇸🫡," she wrote.
Ad

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

Ad

Green will be competing in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Naomi later tonight on SmackDown.

WWE star Chelsea Green reveals her goal as Women's United States Champion

SmackDown star Chelsea Green recently discussed what she wanted to accomplish as Women's United States Champion.

In an interview with WittyWhitter, the veteran admitted that she didn't envision herself becoming champion. Chelsea Green added that she was going to do her best to hold onto the title and hoped to remain champion until at least WWE WrestleMania 41.

Ad
"That’s tough because if I’m being honest, I didn’t even see this happening. Because with wrestling, a lot of things just come out of left field. So I have learned with wrestling, I’m not gonna plan. I’m just gonna go with the flow, let things happen. Whatever happens, happens. I will say, I am going to hold onto this championship like my life depended on it, at least until WrestleMania. I’ve gotta try," she said. [H/T: Fightful]
Ad

You can check out the interview with Green in the video below:

youtube-cover

Michelle McCool has not been in action since the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2023. It will be fascinating to see if the 45-year-old responds to Chelsea Green's challenge ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी