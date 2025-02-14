Chelsea Green suggests major WWE reunion; challenges iconic duo to WrestleMania match

WWE star Chelsea Green suggested a major reunion on social media today and challenged an iconic duo to a match at WrestleMania. The veteran became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by defeating Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024.

Triple H made a surprise appearance on ESPN earlier today to announce that Michelle McCool would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. The Game interrupted The Undertaker and McCool while they were promoting the upcoming WWE LFG series to make the announcement.

McCool used to be in a popular tag team with Layla, known as LayCool back in the day. Chelsea Green reacted to the legend's Hall of Fame announcement and suggested that she reunite with Layla to battle herself and Piper Niven at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas later this year.

"Imagine this: You’re seated at Wrestlemania in Las Vegas. You have a drink in hand & a Chelsea shirt on. You’ve pledged your allegiance. My music plays, out I come with my gorg Secret Hervice @PiperNivenWWE. You wonder, who are their opponents? Who could possibly be as iconic as these two women?… and then, you see them. LAYCOOL walking down the ramp. You’ll tell the story of this match to your grandkids. A historic night. 🇺🇸🫡," she wrote.

Green will be competing in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Naomi later tonight on SmackDown.

WWE star Chelsea Green reveals her goal as Women's United States Champion

SmackDown star Chelsea Green recently discussed what she wanted to accomplish as Women's United States Champion.

In an interview with WittyWhitter, the veteran admitted that she didn't envision herself becoming champion. Chelsea Green added that she was going to do her best to hold onto the title and hoped to remain champion until at least WWE WrestleMania 41.

"That’s tough because if I’m being honest, I didn’t even see this happening. Because with wrestling, a lot of things just come out of left field. So I have learned with wrestling, I’m not gonna plan. I’m just gonna go with the flow, let things happen. Whatever happens, happens. I will say, I am going to hold onto this championship like my life depended on it, at least until WrestleMania. I’ve gotta try," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the interview with Green in the video below:

Michelle McCool has not been in action since the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2023. It will be fascinating to see if the 45-year-old responds to Chelsea Green's challenge ahead of WrestleMania 41.

