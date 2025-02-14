The Undertaker sends message to his wife following WWE Hall of Fame announcement

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool were promoting the WWE LFG television series on ESPN, live when Triple H surprised them with a huge announcement. The Chief Content Officer revealed Michelle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2025.

Ad

Last month, Taker and Shawn Michaels did the same to Triple H, who was declared the headliner of this year's Hall of Fame.

Michelle McCool was an active performer for World Wrestling Entertainment predominantly in the aughts. She and Layla ruled WWE's Divas-Era. The two had a unique 'co-champion' run with the women's world title. Michelle's final in-ring performance during her full-time run was at Extreme Rules 2011, where she lost to Layla in a No-Disqualification Match.

Ad

Trending

Taking to X/Twitter, The Undertaker celebrated the news of his wife getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, sharing his joy:

".@McCoolMichelleL, I’m so incredibly proud of you! This is so well deserved and way overdue!" The Phenom wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

So far, Triple H and Michelle McCool have been announced as the inductees for this year's WWE Hall of Fame. More names could follow this WrestleMania season.

The Undertaker gives his opinion on WrestleMania 41's headliner

The first match made official for WrestleMania 41 is World Heavyweight Champion Gunther's title defense against the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso. The Godfather of WrestleMania himself, The Undertaker, has weighed in on Uso's chances.

Ad

Jey Uso is a favorite in The Undertaker's household, as revealed by the Hall of Famer's wife, Michelle McCool. On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Taker noted that his belief is Mr. Main Event has what it takes to pull off the upset on the grandest spectacle in sports entertainment:

"Now what I do think is going to happen [regarding Jey Uso vs. Gunther]? I think he [Jey] probably goes over [at WrestleMania 41]. I'm guessing," he said.

Ad

Ad

The Ring General has put down Jey Uso on every occasion they've stepped inside the squared circle to tussle in the last year. This has been stuck in his craw, and now the YEET Man has decided to use his shot at The Show of Shows against his Achilles heel.

What are your thoughts on Michelle McCool's WWE Hall of Fame induction and Taker's comments? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback