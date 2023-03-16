Chelsea Green takes a dig at 33-year-old WWE Superstar following RAW

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently took a dig at the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Green faced The EST of WWE in a singles match. Despite interference from Carmella, Belair successfully won the contest after she hit her opponent with a KOD.

Taking to social media, Green took a shot at her opponent as she detailed her current health condition. The RAW Superstar claimed that she was diagnosed with a sinus infection, which is why Bianca Belair was able to defeat her.

Green wrote:

"I have been diagnosed with a SEVERE sinus infection!! My immune system was compromised on Monday Night… she got lucky!"

Check out Chelsea Green's tweet below:

Vince Russo predicts that Carmella and Chelsea Green will be the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Carmella and Chelsea Green's pairing on RAW.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized the company for poorly booking Damage CTRL and giving them more screen time than other deserving stars.

"I have a feeling though, when I was watching, I want people to remember this. I'm telling you, I want you to remember all the time they've invested in Damage CTRL. I don't even know how long it's been, they've been on TV like every single week. I'm telling you I don't know what it is," said Russo.

Considering her recent booking, Russo added that WWE is seemingly biased towards Carmella. Hence, the former writer believes Mella and Green could be the next WWE Tag Team Champions.

"I don't know if it's because she's married to [Corey] Graves and Graves has stroke; I don't know what it is, but they are so on the Carmella bandwagon now for whatever reason. And we saw the scene with Chelsea Green and Carmella, bro they're gonna be the next tag team champions," he speculated.

It would be exciting to see if Green and Carmella can capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the women's tag team division? Sound off in the comments section below.

