Chelsea Green taunts major WWE rival following recent victory

Chelsea Green taunted her WWE rival on social media. The 33-year-old became the inaugural Women's United States Champion last month at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Green defeated Michin to capture the title. She defended the Women's United States Championship against the veteran once again this past Friday night and emerged victorious after Piper Niven got involved in the action.

Michin took to Instagram today to share a new photo and noted that she was "cute but deadly."

Trending

Chelsea Green reacted to the SmackDown star's message and pointed out that she was the one who was still standing following their rivalry. You can check out Green's comment in the image below.

"I'm still standing," she wrote.

Green mocks Michin on social media following RAW. [Image credit: Michin's Instagram account]

Green had never won a singles title in the company before capturing the Women's United States Championship. Meanwhile, Michin has never captured a championship during her time as a WWE Superstar.

Bill Apter comments on Chelsea Green's victory on WWE SmackDown

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Chelsea Green defeating Michin this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Apter stated that there was nothing special about the title match last Friday night. The veteran claimed it was a lower-level match and suggested that the timing was off between the two stars.

"I think it was okay. There was nothing special. It was a lower-level match. For some reason, it didn't grab me. I like the Chelsea Green character, but I don't know; it just didn't... It was okay. You talked about timing in one of the other matches with LA Knight, and umm, yeah! I think the timing was a bit off in this match as well." [From 23:00 to 23:39]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Green is aligned with Piper Niven on SmackDown, and the popular duo used to be Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Green's title reign moving forward and who will challenge her for the title next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback