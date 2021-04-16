Chelsea Green teases moving to AEW after WWE release 

While AEW fans had all the reasons to celebrate after Dynamite registered a staggering ratings hike this week, WWE fans were in for a massive shock with a slew of superstar releases.

Reputable superstars like Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay and more were let go from Vince McMahon's company yesterday. However, one of the most perplexing departures was that of Chelsea Green, who reportedly inked a three-year contract extension with WWE in late 2020.

.@ImChelseaGreen was one of the most surprising names to feature on the list of nine superstars released by #WWE earlier today. https://t.co/AvBKYqog40 — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) April 16, 2021

Despite the setback, Green seems to have already started exploring her options and has teased a move to AEW on Twitter.

Responding to a clip posted by Lucha Underground featuring her and AEW star Penta El Zero M in action, Green wrote she might soon come across the Mexican star.

"Hmm...@PENTAELZEROM maybe I'll see you sooner than you thought," Green wrote in her tweet.

Hmm.. @PENTAELZEROM maybe I’ll see you sooner than you thought. https://t.co/zZ7Je66vg3 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 15, 2021

Chelsea Green signed with WWE in 2018, but her career was marred by injuries and a lack of creative direction. After two years in NXT, Green was finally called up to the main roster in November 2020 on SmackDown.

However, a wrist injury in her debut match ruled her out of action until her departure.

Will Chelsea Green show up in AEW?

At just 30 years of age, Chelsea Green assumedly has plenty of years left as a pro wrestler, and AEW might prove to be the best destination for her.

Tony Khan's promotion is in the midst of building its women's division and someone with the talent and experience of Green could be a vital addition to the roster.

Welcome back, it’s been a while. 💄 pic.twitter.com/AsAuhy6RdL — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) April 15, 2021

Apart from that, IMPACT Wrestling might also come knocking at her door. It could be hard for Green to ignore such an offer, as there's the added benefit of working closely with her fiance, Matt Cardona.

Do you think Chelsea Green could join AEW? If yes, who are some of your dream opponents for the former SmackDown Superstar? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below.