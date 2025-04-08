  • home icon
  • Chelsea Green threatens to jump fellow WWE star in the parking lot

By Ankit Verma
Modified Apr 08, 2025 20:07 GMT
WWE United States Champion Chelsea Green (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently proposed to help a Grand Slam Champion go after a popular name. The Hot Mess threatened to jump the star.

Earlier today, Bayley shared an update on X/Twitter, hilariously teasing a show-off with RAW commentator Michael Cole. The two have a history of humorously mocking each other over the years. The Voice of WWE shares a similar dynamic with Chelsea Green.

The WWE Women's United States Champion reshared Bayley's X/Twitter update and offered The Role Model some help in going after their common rival. Green asked The Role Model if they should catch the 56-year-old on his way to his car on Friday night.

"I can get behind this. Should we catch him on the way to his car on Friday night?" she wrote.

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Wrestling veteran brings up a glaring issue with Chelsea Green's faction

Chelsea Green put her title on the line against Michin in a Street Fight last month on Friday Night SmackDown. The champion retained the gold thanks to interference from Alba Fyre. It was later revealed that the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion had joined forces with Piper Niven to serve Green.

On a recent episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his honest opinion about Green's Secret Hervice. The veteran noted he liked the group. However, he pointed out that the wrestling promotion did not explain why Alba Fyre joined Chelsea and Niven.

"I like The Secret Hervice even though it's a horrible name. But again, no explanation of how [...] What's the name? Ira Dawn. Lyra Dawn. What's the name? Isla Dawn. Alba Fyre. Whoever. A name. No explanation. No explanation whatsoever of why she decided to help Chelsea. All of a sudden she's just in the group," he said. [From 36:39 onwards]
You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:

Despite being the WWE Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green has not found a place on the WrestleMania card. It remains to be seen if the Canadian star will defend the title on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

