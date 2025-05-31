Chelsea Green unveils new look on WWE SmackDown after injury

Chelsea Green unveiled a new look on WWE SmackDown tonight following her injury. The fans got the first look at what will be her appearance going forward.

At Saturday Night's Main Event, Chelsea Green had it all. Not only was she competing for the Women's United States Championship, but she was doing so with the support of the Secret Hervice. None of it mattered in the end as it all came crashing down. The star lost the match, and on top of that, picked up an injury against Zelina Vega.

Vega tried to hit her with a 619 but the move was botched. It ended with the star kicking Green across the nose instead. The star suffered a broken nose from the kick and eventually lost the match as well.

Now, Chelsea Green has come out with a new look on SmackDown. She appeared while wearing a mask. At first, it was guarded by Piper Niven and herself holding up a board with a printout of Chelsea's face on it. But then the mask was revealed in all its glory, showing Green's new look.

Given the broken nose, this look will likely continue for quite some time, until Green finally heals again.

