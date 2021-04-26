Released Superstar wanted to emulate The Miz in WWE

Chelsea Green has revealed she told Vince McMahon she wanted to emulate The Miz in her WWE career.

In a recent appearance on INSIGHT. with Chris Van Vliet, the recently-released WWE star detailed how the WWE Chairman asked her which Superstar she wanted to emulate. Green said she told McMahon she wanted to have a similar trajectory to The Miz in WWE because "he is so entertaining."

Green also explained how she wanted to be with WWE "for the next 20 years," which sadly did not come to pass.

"So I said to him (Vince McMahon) the person I would like to emulate is - which I haven’t even told anybody I said this - was Miz," said Green. "Because I want to entertain and I want to build an empire off of, honestly, self-deprecating stuff. Funny stuff. And I kind of did that and started to do that at IMPACT. And I haven’t been able to show that side of me at WWE."

Green continued, praising The Miz and his career longevity, which she sees as a result of his ability to entertain the WWE Universe:

"But I have zero pride in the sense that I don’t care if I lose. I don’t care if I look dumb. As long as the people are laughing or booing or cheering, I’m good. And that’s what I told him. Miz will forever have a career because he is so entertaining. And that’s what I want. I want to be here for the next 20 years entertaining people.”

Chelsea Green was released by WWE on April 15th.

The Miz was recently featured in a WWE 24 documentary

WWE24: The Miz, an in-depth honest look into my entire career, is streaming RIGHT NOW on @peacocktv in the US and @wwenetwork worldwide. It is #MustSee and #Awesome ENJOY!!!! pic.twitter.com/4UXdBCSjpd — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 25, 2021

The Miz was the focus of WWE Network's latest '24' documentary episode.

During the episode, the former WWE Champion recalled an incident involving the late Chris Benoit. The Rabid Wolverine apparently banned The Miz from the WWE locker room for spilling food on referee Scott Armstrong's belongings.

"He goes, ‘Dude, you just got stuff all over my bag.’ I go [shakes head]… I still don’t think I got stuff on his bag, but I was [saying], ‘I’m sorry, I apologize.’ Another person walked in, ‘Oh, you got stuff on his bag? How could you do that? Unbelievable.’ And I thought they were joking,” said The Miz.

Despite the early issues behind the scenes, The Miz would go on to enjoy a fruitful WWE career.