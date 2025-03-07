Chelsea Green wants to face 34-year-old WWE star in a Loser Leaves America match at WrestleMania 41

Chelsea Green has been doing the best work of her career since returning to WWE for a second stint. The Women's United States Champion is likely to be present on the WrestleMania 41 card, and she seems to have some ideas in mind for her match at The Showcase of Immortals.

Chelsea is widely regarded as one of Triple H's best rehires. The 33-year-old was rewarded for her work as she was crowned the inaugural Women's United States Champion in November last year. While Green may not have racked up many wins, her character work has made her very popular among fans. Chelsea Green has been embroiled in an online war of words with 34-year-old Zelina Vega over the last few days.

A fan recently suggested a match between the two for the Women's United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. Chelsea added a stipulation to the same, hinting at a 'Loser Leaves America Match' between the two.

WWE veteran expressed disappointment with Chelsea Green's booking

After a disappointing first run with the company, Chelsea Green has firmly established herself as a prominent part of the WWE Women's division in her second stint. However, the 33-year-old has not been booked strongly despite being a champion and is most often on the losing end of her matches.

Her booking was also questioned by Vince Russo, who noted that her promos are "starting to mean absolutely nothing."

"I would at least listen. If Piper Niven is gonna play the bodyguard type, then have them going into all these places. She's the bodyguard, she's expecting star treatment. Get them out of the freaking building away from the guy with the microphone. Because now Chelsea's promos are starting to mean absolutely nothing."

Green has lost a few matches since becoming the Women's United States Champion. She recently got pinned by Sol Ruca on NXT, which likely means that the duo could collide for Chelsea's championship soon.

