  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Chelsea Green
  • Ex-WWE writer details how he would book Chelsea Green; urges creative to "get them out of the freaking building" (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE writer details how he would book Chelsea Green; urges creative to "get them out of the freaking building" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Feb 22, 2025 10:12 GMT
Chelsea Green is the inaugural Women
Chelsea Green is the inaugural Women's United States Champion [Image via: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how he would book Chelsea Green's storyline. He criticized how the star is being handled as the Women's United States Champion.

Ad

Green and Piper showed up on SmackDown this week in a backstage segment with General Manager Nick Aldis. The Women's US champ complained about not being booked for the Elimination Chamber in her home country of Canada. Aldis quickly booked her for a match next week on SmackDown, without announcing who her opponent would be.

During the latest BroDown episode with host Mac Davis, Russo criticized WWE for booking Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in meaningless backstage segments. The former writer suggested that if he was writing the show, he would feature the duo in interesting segments outside the arena, with Piper playing the tough bodyguard. He urged the creative to stop relying on repetitive promos and create more engaging storylines for them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I would at least listen. If Piper Niven is gonna play the bodyguard type, then have them going into all these places. She's the bodyguard, she's expecting star treatment. Get them out of the freaking building away from the guy with the microphone. Because now Chelsea's promos are starting to mean absolutely nothing." [From 19:57 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Chelsea Green now has to focus on her match next week on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see who she's pitted against in front of her home fans on the blue brand next Friday.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit BroDown and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी