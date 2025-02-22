Ex-WWE writer details how he would book Chelsea Green; urges creative to "get them out of the freaking building" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how he would book Chelsea Green's storyline. He criticized how the star is being handled as the Women's United States Champion.

Green and Piper showed up on SmackDown this week in a backstage segment with General Manager Nick Aldis. The Women's US champ complained about not being booked for the Elimination Chamber in her home country of Canada. Aldis quickly booked her for a match next week on SmackDown, without announcing who her opponent would be.

During the latest BroDown episode with host Mac Davis, Russo criticized WWE for booking Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in meaningless backstage segments. The former writer suggested that if he was writing the show, he would feature the duo in interesting segments outside the arena, with Piper playing the tough bodyguard. He urged the creative to stop relying on repetitive promos and create more engaging storylines for them.

"I would at least listen. If Piper Niven is gonna play the bodyguard type, then have them going into all these places. She's the bodyguard, she's expecting star treatment. Get them out of the freaking building away from the guy with the microphone. Because now Chelsea's promos are starting to mean absolutely nothing." [From 19:57 onwards]

Chelsea Green now has to focus on her match next week on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see who she's pitted against in front of her home fans on the blue brand next Friday.

