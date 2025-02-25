Chelsea Green wants the federal bureau to investigate 35-year-old female star

Chelsea Green has been feuding with a 35-year-old female star for some time. She has now taken another shot at this star.

Chelsea Green and Michin have been at loggerheads with each other for the past few months. Just when it looked like their feud was settled in their dumpster match, these two women locked horns again in the finals of the tournament to crown the first-ever Women's United States Champion. Green won the match with an assist from Piper Niven, which reignited their feud again.

Michin got another chance to win the Women's United States Championship on the January 10 episode of SmackDown, but she came up short. These two women faced each other in another title match a few weeks later. This time, Michin won by DQ. However, it looks like this hasn't settled their feud.

Michin recently posted a video on social media mocking the United States Champion. Chelsea responded to her video and demanded the FBI investigate Michin for tarnishing her name.

"I DEMAND that the federal bureau investigate her for internet misconduct resulting in the champions name being tarnished!!!!! 🫡"

Vince Russo urges WWE creative to put Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in a scene

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have proven themselves to be an entertaining duo, which is why WWE decided to put the United States Championship on the former. However, since becoming champion, Chelsea has had very few segments in the ring and has mostly been involved in some backstage interviews, which have become a bit repetitive. Hence, Vince Russo has an idea to turn this around.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Vince Russo highlighted the problem with Chelsea and Piper's booking and urged WWE creative to put them in a scene.

"You're gonna kill these people, especially Chelsea and Piper. Give them a scene. Don't give them a guy with a microphone. Give them a scene. Let them do something. Becuase Mac, here's what's happening. You keep going to the well, going to the well, and now Chelsea Green is starting not to mean anything because it's repeative week after week after week. Put them in a scene. Write a scene for them." [From 19:16 to 19:50]

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea Green will get booked into more meaningful segments that lead to better storylines.

