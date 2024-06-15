Chelsea Green wants her husband Matt Cardona back in WWE but under two major conditions

Chelsea Green recently addressed the potential return of her husband, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) to WWE. She claimed she wanted him back in the Stamford-based company but not as her valet.

Cardona spent nearly a decade and a half as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company before getting released from his contract in 2020. The Indy God has since found much success on the independent circuit. While he initially had his wife by his side following her WWE release in 2021, Steph De Lander later assumed that role after Green returned at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble. De Lander has also had a short stint in NXT between 2021 and 2022.

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Green spoke about whether fans should expect her husband to return to WWE. She pointed out that she wants him back in the company. However, he must stay away from her:

"[Can we expect him back in WWE?] I hope so. [As your valet?] No, no, no, I actually think I don't want him anywhere near me in wrestling. We had a long two years together, we lived together, we wrestled together, we rode together. [Too much?] Have you ever lived, worked, and drove and flew with your... Exactly, you should try it one day, you'd know you'd never asked me that question," she said.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion also suggested that Cardona should also have De Lander by his side:

"[Is it really tough?] Yes, my husband is very high-strung, very, and we go about life differently. Like, I'm an easygoing easy breezy girl. He is not an easy breezy girl. He is not at all. He's actually the opposite of an easy breezy girl. So, I would like him back and then I would like him to be with Steph De Lander." [3:07 - 3:52]

Chelsea Green dubbed a top WWE star unattractive and compared him to her husband

During the same interview with Gorilla Position, Chelsea Green was asked about CM Punk. The former Women's Tag Team Champion disclosed that she thinks The Best in the World is "scary" in and out of the ring.

The 33-year-old also revealed that she does not find the 45-year-old attractive as she compared him to her husband, Matt Cardona:

"[CM Punk?] Like, kinda scary. Kinda scary, like, scares me. He just scares me in and out of the ring. Like, I'm just scared. [Attractive man, huh?] No, sorry, oh my God! Are we just talking? No, no, no, no, like, look at CM Punk and look at my husband. Do you know what I mean? Like, I have a type and it's uber uber tanned. It's a tanorexic type. And that's my man," she said.

Matt Cardona has previously revealed that he has three conditions to return to WWE, including having De Lander with him. It would be interesting to see if the company would be willing to grant the former Intercontinental Champion his wishes to re-sign him.

