"Look at my husband" - Popular female WWE star surprisingly dubs CM Punk unattractive and scary

A female WWE Superstar recently revealed that she was scared of CM Punk. The former Women's Tag Team Champion also disclosed that she does not find the 45-year-old star attractive.

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position ahead of Clash at the Castle: Scotland, Chelsea Green was asked to comment on some wrestling names, including CM Punk. The 33-year-old she dubbed the Second City Saint as, "scary."

Green was also asked if she found The Best in the World attractive. She stated that she does not and compared him to her husband, The Indy God Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder):

"[CM Punk?] Like, kinda scary. Kinda scary, like, scares me. He just scares me in and out of the ring. Like, I'm just scared. [Attractive man, huh?] No, sorry, oh my God! Are we just talking? No, no, no, no, like, look at CM Punk and look at my husband. Do you know what I mean? Like, I have a type and it's uber uber tanned. It's a tanorexic type. And that's my man," she said. [5:30 - 5:54]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Chelsea Green would like to see her husband return to WWE

In the same interview with Gorilla Position, Chelsea Green addressed the possibility of her husband, Matt Cardona, returning to WWE. She disclosed that she would like to see him return but not as her valet.

She pointed out that she had worked with him closely on the independent circuit for several years and did not want to do that anymore. Instead, she thinks he should make his comeback alongside his current partner in the indies, Steph De Lander.

While Matt Cardona spent nearly a decade and a half in WWE, De Lander had a year-long run in the Stamford-based company as Persia Pirotta. It would be interesting to see if the two would return to the promotion as Green desires.

Please credit Gorilla Position and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use the above quote.