Matt Cardona provides major health update; in recovery alongside current WWE star who is not Chelsea Green

Matt Cardona has provided an update on his recovery from a torn pectoral muscle suffered earlier this year. Cardona underwent a procedure along with a current WWE star, who is not his real-life wife Chelsea Green.

In a post on his official Instagram account, The Indy God shared that he got injected with millions of stem cells to speed up his recovery. He also received shots on his shoulders and knees, which will prolong his career even more. Matt Cardona suffered a torn pectoral muscle in April this year and is expected to be sidelined for months.

He had the procedure in Mexico alongside current WWE star Shotzi, who has a knee injury.

"ALL HAIL THE STEM CELL KING! BIG THANKS to EVERYONE at @rejuvstem for taking care of me this week in Cancun. I received 400 MILLION stem cells throughout my body…both knees…both shoulders…my surgically repaired pec…and through IV. This will no doubt speed up my recovery and add YEARS to my career!" Cardona wrote.

Shotzi has been out with a torn ACL in her right knee back since February. She's expected to be out for around nine months, so she could return later this year.

Matt Cardona currently serves as general manager of GCW

Despite his injury, Matt Cardona wanted to be active and work while in recovery. Cardona recently began working as the general manager of Game Changer Wrestling and it looks like it will be his main gig as he continues to heal.

"Being the GM, I was on the show four times as opposed to wrestling a 15-minute match with a five minute promo, so I was doing more work as the GM. I'll be making the towns. I don't want to just be there to be there, I want to be there to contribute on camera off camera. I think that being the General Manager will of course keep my face out there and keep me busy, but it'll also allow me to focus on other things in GCW,' Cardona said on the Battleground Podcast. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Cardona also feels obligated to continue working for GCW because it will benefit both sides. He gets to stay active in recovery, while the promotion gets an on-screen authority figure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback