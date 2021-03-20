Chelsea Green WWE return update

Chelsea Green has been missing from WWE since November after she suffered a broken wrist during a fatal four-way match for a place on Team SmackDown for Survivor Series. The match was Green's debut on the Blue Brand, and she was initially pitched to win and go forward to the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

It was recently reported that Chelsea Green has signed a new WWE contract, set to last until 2023. Fightful recently provided an update on Green's return status in WWE. According to the report, the SmackDown Superstar is now cleared to return to the ring, after the process surrounding Green's return began around the time of the Royal Rumble earlier this year. Green was apparently fully cleared to make an in-ring comeback by the middle of February.

They tried to knock me off, but a b*tch still grinding. pic.twitter.com/KbxnHGSdKn — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 15, 2021

It has also been claimed that creative pitches have been put forward for Green, but current plans for the performer are uncertain. It was originally planned for Green to undergo a name change around the time of her SmackDown debut. Her name was reportedly going to be swapped out for the new moniker of "Victorious", but it is currently unknown whether that will be the case upon her return.

Chelsea Green is one of a handful of current WWE Superstars who competed on Tough Enough

I miss this https://t.co/Yiz649l2q2 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 18, 2021

Chelsea Green was part of the 2015 season of WWE reality competition show Tough Enough, where she finished in fourth place for the women. As well as Green, multiple stars on the present-day WWE roster featured on the program.

Both Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were stars of the 2015 season. Sonya Deville was eliminated early on in the contest, but Rose was the runner-up. NXT star Velveteen Dream was also involved in the 2015 run of the show.

Two of the most successful Tough Enough stars, The Miz and John Morrison are both on RAW. The Miz was a runner-up in the 2004 season, and John Morrison won in 2002.