Cherry discloses what The Undertaker was like backstage in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Cherry recently recalled how The Undertaker interacted with other roster members behind the scenes.

The man behind The Deadman persona, Mark Calaway, remained in-character away from the cameras for the majority of his 30-year WWE career. When cameras were not present, however, he had no problem offering advice to his fellow superstars.

On the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast,” Cherry explained how the WWE icon often spoke to the women’s division:

“I know ‘Taker was a locker room leader. To my knowledge, he didn’t always dress in the main locker room at TVs. He always had kinda his own and sometimes he wasn’t even there. But when he was there, he was present, he would watch every match, he would be out there during the day, and he helped the girls a lot because him and Michelle [The Undertaker’s wife, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool] were together.” [19:18-19:38]

Cherry appeared on WWE SmackDown between January 2007 and August 2008. While she also wrestled, the former valet is best known for managing former Tag Team Champions Deuce ‘n Domino.

The Undertaker spoke to WWE Superstars “for hours”

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductee is widely viewed as one of the greatest superstars of all time.

Cherry added that the 57-year-old was also happy to have conversations about everyday life outside of the wrestling business:

“What a wonderful human being. He would talk to me for hours if I wanted to or had the time. It didn’t matter who you were. He took time out to talk to you and give you advice, not necessarily talk wrestling, just talk [about] everyday [topics].” [19:41-19:56]

Cherry also said she is willing to return to WWE after 14 years to make a one-off appearance in a Royal Rumble match. She has not yet participated in the annual contest since the first women’s Royal Rumble took place in 2018.

