"Childhood hero getting old"- Twitter erupts as photo of John Cena's bald spot goes viral after WWE SmackDown return

Wrestling Twitter went crazy over a picture of 16-time world champion John Cena that began making rounds after his latest WWE appearance.
John Cena returned to the ring after more than a year on the latest edition of SmackDown. Cena and Kevin Owens registered a huge victory over The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
A picture of Cena from the tag team match went viral on Twitter soon after. The photo shows the former world champion having a bald spot. The spot was visible on television as Cena tried to hype the crowd ahead of his match.
The photo received tons of comments, with people cracking jokes about John Cena's bald spot while others supported the 16-time world champion.
John Cena has previously opened up about his hair loss
The Cenation Leader has been an inspiration to millions of people across the globe over the past 20 years or so. The former WWE Champion didn't shy away from speaking about his receding hairline back in 2018.
John Cena stated that he wasn't comfortable growing his hair for a movie role. He added that his hair has grown very thin, and he has also developed a receding hairline.
“I’m very self-conscious about my hair, it’s very thin and it’s run away from me at the top [starting to develop a receding hairline], but I’m like, ‘It’s OK, it’s fine. I’ll do it, embrace the uncomfortable.' Then I showed up to wrestle [in Australia] with this haircut, and it’s like, I ruined everyone’s childhood! Man, I’ve been getting a lot of flak for it, it’s crazy! Everybody hates it.” [H/T Hollywood]
Many Twitter users heaped praise on Cena for being confident enough to display his bald spot in front of millions of fans last week.
With his match on the last episode of WWE programming in 2022, Cena has established a feat of wrestling in at least one match in the company over the last 20 years. However, fans have been clamoring for more of the 16-time world champion, and it remains to be seen whether he will once again return at WrestleMania.
