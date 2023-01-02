"Childhood hero getting old"- Twitter erupts as photo of John Cena's bald spot goes viral after WWE SmackDown return

Wrestling Twitter went crazy over a picture of 16-time world champion John Cena that began making rounds after his latest WWE appearance.

John Cena returned to the ring after more than a year on the latest edition of SmackDown. Cena and Kevin Owens registered a huge victory over The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

A picture of Cena from the tag team match went viral on Twitter soon after. The photo shows the former world champion having a bald spot. The spot was visible on television as Cena tried to hype the crowd ahead of his match.

The photo received tons of comments, with people cracking jokes about John Cena's bald spot while others supported the 16-time world champion.

lilith (parody account) @deathcarpets john cena’s bald spot was the most exciting WWE debut of 2023 john cena’s bald spot was the most exciting WWE debut of 2023 https://t.co/WpIRkNnpX2

iel Scott 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @scotty21_ John Cena's bald spot making me feel ok about mine John Cena's bald spot making me feel ok about mine 😁😁😁 https://t.co/G0C6uo3afR

Leigh_Meeks @LeighMeeks13 Great to see John Cena last night but man that bald spot is all everyone is talking about Great to see John Cena last night but man that bald spot is all everyone is talking about https://t.co/dn64NrvXOk

Josh Howard @Passion2Wrestle Highlight of #Smackdown for me was seeing the beautiful age progression of John Cena. Wonderful yet spectacular bald spot. Highlight of #Smackdown for me was seeing the beautiful age progression of John Cena. Wonderful yet spectacular bald spot. https://t.co/YcQYFAir31

Fritz G @FritzGritzz John Cena has a bald spot now, childhood hero getting old. John Cena has a bald spot now, childhood hero getting old.

Chanel #5 @kameryn_ariel Yall doing John Cena dirty with them bald spot videos Yall doing John Cena dirty with them bald spot videos😭😭

Jess @JessCamNJ Leave John cena and his bald spot alone Leave John cena and his bald spot alone 😤

Matt @ImGriz_ Why are people clowning my boy John Cena about a bald spot? Did you not watch him wrestle his entire career with little to no hair? Come on now 🤣 Why are people clowning my boy John Cena about a bald spot? Did you not watch him wrestle his entire career with little to no hair? Come on now 🤣

John Cena has previously opened up about his hair loss

The Cenation Leader has been an inspiration to millions of people across the globe over the past 20 years or so. The former WWE Champion didn't shy away from speaking about his receding hairline back in 2018.

John Cena stated that he wasn't comfortable growing his hair for a movie role. He added that his hair has grown very thin, and he has also developed a receding hairline.

“I’m very self-conscious about my hair, it’s very thin and it’s run away from me at the top [starting to develop a receding hairline], but I’m like, ‘It’s OK, it’s fine. I’ll do it, embrace the uncomfortable.' Then I showed up to wrestle [in Australia] with this haircut, and it’s like, I ruined everyone’s childhood! Man, I’ve been getting a lot of flak for it, it’s crazy! Everybody hates it.” [H/T Hollywood]

John Cena @JohnCena #ThankYou. #Smackdown Thank you @WWE Universe for investing your time and energy with me. I never overlook how lucky I am to have 2 decades of moments filled with your voice and passion. To everyone behind the scenes, in the ring, live and around the world @WWE Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time and energy with me. I never overlook how lucky I am to have 2 decades of moments filled with your voice and passion. To everyone behind the scenes, in the ring, live and around the world @WWE #ThankYou. #Smackdown

Many Twitter users heaped praise on Cena for being confident enough to display his bald spot in front of millions of fans last week.

With his match on the last episode of WWE programming in 2022, Cena has established a feat of wrestling in at least one match in the company over the last 20 years. However, fans have been clamoring for more of the 16-time world champion, and it remains to be seen whether he will once again return at WrestleMania.

