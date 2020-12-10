Chilean actor and wrestler Ariel Levy was a part of WWE's historic first Latin American tryouts in Santiago, Chile in 2018. He was among around 40 names who were selected for the tryouts. WWE had also sent Cezar Bononi, Tay Conti, and Raul Mendoza to be tryouts guests.

Chilean wrestler Ariel Levy came close to signing with the WWE

Ariel Levy was recently interviewed by Lucha Libre Online's Michael Morales Torres. During the interview, Levy revealed that he was very close to joining WWE until the COVID-19 outbreak put an end to it, at least for now.

Levy said that he had been in constant touch with WWE since his tryout and he was pretty much set to sign before plans were cancelled.

"Why lie? Yes, everything you say is more than true. There are constant contacts (with WWE) from the day of my participation in my WWE tryout until today, there have been multiple contacts. At one point, the possibility was very strong and very close. However, like most plans in the world, the biggest heel in the world called COVID appeared and delayed and canceled a lot of plans. However, communication has continued and of course, today, that I am here (Florida), I am 3 hours from the Performance Center. But also, other sirens have appeared singing and other warning lights have appeared on the road. Other emissaries have arrived. Something good is coming for me and consequently, for Chilean and South American wrestling. Something great and very good is going to happen soon."

After a successful career as an actor, Ariel Levy signed with Chilean promotion CNL (National Wrestling Championship) in 2015. Levy is a former two-time National Wrestling Champion in CNL. Apart from the CNL, Levy has performed in a number of independent wrestling promotions across Chile.