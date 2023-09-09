"Ching, ching, ching, ching, ching" - CM Punk would have no issues working with stars who don't like him in WWE, according to veteran (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran stated that CM Punk would have no issues working with stars who don't like him in WWE.

Dutch Mantell has been involved in the wrestling business for several years and has worked with all kinds of talent. Recently, he gave his own take on CM Punk going back to WWE.

CM Punk's name has been doing the rounds in wrestling circles ever since he was fired from AEW. It has been reported that the Second City Saint was interested in returning to WWE for last year's Royal Rumble. The reports also stated that he was interested in main-eventing WrestleMania with Kevin Owens. However, Punk has never denied, or confirmed these rumors.

Since then, rumors have been rampant about Punk making his WWE return, at next year's Royal Rumble match. The only question that remained on everyone's mind was whether Punk would have any problem working with wrestlers who didn't like him. Dutch Mantell addressed this during the most recent episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk podcast.

“If you go by what wrestlers say when they leave places, nobody would work anywhere because…..I’ve heard….And this is back in the old days, one booker would fire a guy, he’d say “That son of a b**ch! I’ll never use him again in my life. S**ew him! Go to hell. I’m done with him.” And the other guy that quit or got fired…..the wrestler says “S**ew them! S**ew that b**tard. I will never work there again.”

He continued:

"About six months later, or eight months later, the wrestler is sitting there and he’s making no money and he says 'You know, let me call up there. Ching, ching, ching, ching, ching. Hey Bill! Oh, is this Jim?' The booker now 'Oh yeah, what are you doing? Man I was just thinking about you.' And then the guy says 'I’m thinking about coming in. God, I tell you what, perfect timing! I could use you. When can you start' That’s how it works. They only want them when they need them” [27:11 - 28:15]

Konnan mentions a scenario in which WWE might bring back CM Punk

The news of CM Punk's release has gotten everybody talking. Even wrestling veteran Konnan spoke about it during his Keepin' It 100 podcast, where he remarked that WWE could bring back Punk on a six-month contract, to do a program with Logan Paul, and then extend his contract, depending on his behavior.

"You know, it's just very weird because I was just thinking in my head, can you imagine if he came back and he did something with anybody really, but Logan Paul? I think could be really good. But I wonder if they were sitting down and saying, 'Look, we wanna bring you back for six months, and you're gonna do something with this guy, and it all depends on your behavior,'" Konnan said. [6:31-6:52]

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk and WWE could agree on a contract, despite the previous animosity between both parties.

