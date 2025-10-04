  • home icon
"Chiquitita" - Judgment Day member has a message for the WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 04, 2025 22:55 GMT
The Judgment Day &amp; Stephanie Vaquer (Image Credits: Finn Balor on X and WWE.com)
The Judgment Day (left) Stephanie Vaquer (right) [Image credits: Finn Balor on X and WWE.com]

Stephanie Vaquer won the WWE Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza. On Instagram, Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez sent a one-word message to Vaquer.

Vaquer will face Tiffany Stratton at the upcoming premium live event in Perth. The two will cross paths for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship after Vaquer became the new Women's World Champion by defeating IYO SKY to win the vacant title. The belt was vacated by Naomi, the previous champion, after she announced her pregnancy and had to go on a hiatus.

On Instagram, Perez sent a one-word message to Vaquer, reacting to her post after winning the Women's World Championship.

"Chiquitita🖤," wrote Perez.

Check out a screengrab of Perez's Instagram comment in the tweet below:

Perez joined The Judgment Day after the injury to Liv Morgan. She also became the Women's Tag Team Champion, the same title that Morgan held before she went off TV due to a shoulder injury. Perez and Raquel Rodrigeuz eventually lost the gold to the team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Bill Apter believes Stephanie Vaquer has the edge heading into WWE Crown Jewel

Bill Apter spoke about Stephanie Vaquer having the edge over Tiffany Stratton heading into their match at Crown Jewel.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter predicted Vaquer would beat Stratton despite the reigning Women's Champion having the momentum on her side. He said:

"Oh I think Stephanie Vaquer is going to beat her. I really do. Right now, Stephanie Vaquer is the top-shelf female athlete in WWE. She has caught the fans by storm. And as hot as Tiffany is in the ring, I think Stephanie has to win this."

Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship earlier in the year. She has successfully defended her title against Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus, and Jade Cargill. Her latest title defense was against Jax and Cargill in a Triple Threat match on SmackDown.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

bell-icon Manage notifications