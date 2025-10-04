"Chiquitita" - Judgment Day member has a message for the WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer won the WWE Women's World Championship at Wrestlepalooza. On Instagram, Judgment Day member Roxanne Perez sent a one-word message to Vaquer.Vaquer will face Tiffany Stratton at the upcoming premium live event in Perth. The two will cross paths for the Women's Crown Jewel Championship after Vaquer became the new Women's World Champion by defeating IYO SKY to win the vacant title. The belt was vacated by Naomi, the previous champion, after she announced her pregnancy and had to go on a hiatus.On Instagram, Perez sent a one-word message to Vaquer, reacting to her post after winning the Women's World Championship.&quot;Chiquitita🖤,&quot; wrote Perez.Check out a screengrab of Perez's Instagram comment in the tweet below:Perez joined The Judgment Day after the injury to Liv Morgan. She also became the Women's Tag Team Champion, the same title that Morgan held before she went off TV due to a shoulder injury. Perez and Raquel Rodrigeuz eventually lost the gold to the team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.Bill Apter believes Stephanie Vaquer has the edge heading into WWE Crown JewelBill Apter spoke about Stephanie Vaquer having the edge over Tiffany Stratton heading into their match at Crown Jewel.Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter predicted Vaquer would beat Stratton despite the reigning Women's Champion having the momentum on her side. He said:&quot;Oh I think Stephanie Vaquer is going to beat her. I really do. Right now, Stephanie Vaquer is the top-shelf female athlete in WWE. She has caught the fans by storm. And as hot as Tiffany is in the ring, I think Stephanie has to win this.&quot;Stratton won the WWE Women's Championship earlier in the year. She has successfully defended her title against Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Trish Stratus, and Jade Cargill. Her latest title defense was against Jax and Cargill in a Triple Threat match on SmackDown.