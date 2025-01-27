Chris Benoit couldn't remember things three years before death, ex-WWE star says

Chris Benoit was involved in a storyline with Nick Dinsmore, aka Eugene, on WWE RAW in 2004. In a new video, Dinsmore explained why he led the way in one of their matches despite his opponent being far more experienced.

In 2007, Benoit murdered his wife and child before taking his own life. After the tragedy, it emerged that the former wrestler showed signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Tests also revealed his brain was similar to an 85-year-old Alzheimer's patient.

On his Eugene Behind the Scenes YouTube channel, Dinsmore said Benoit told him in 2004 that he struggled to remember things. You can check out the video by clicking here.

"As Chris and I were laying out the match together earlier in the night, he mentioned to me that he can't ever remember anything, so I was gonna have to call the match to him. So, imagine that. I'm still fairly new to the main-event roster and this guy has been on TV as long as I can almost remember, as long as I've been wrestling, and me being the new guy, I have to call the match to the World Heavyweight Champion." [0:47 – 1:11]

The match took place on the July 12, 2004, episode of WWE RAW. It ended in a no-contest, with Evolution attacking Chris Benoit, Eugene, and William Regal after the bout.

Nick Dinsmore on Chris Benoit's "severe brain damage"

In 2004, Chris Benoit enjoyed one of the most successful years of his career. The Canadian won the Royal Rumble before defeating Shawn Michaels and Triple H to win the World Heavyweight Championship in the WrestleMania 20 main event.

On reflection, Nick Dinsmore believes Benoit's memory issues ultimately led to the three-day double-murder and suicide:

"I feel like, looking back now, the fact that Chris couldn't remember something that we talked about an hour earlier in the ring was a definite sign that he probably had some kind of severe brain damage or brain injury. I think that probably led to what eventually happened." [1:26 – 1:42]

In the same episode, Dinsmore said a specific incident from his own career could be to blame if he ever gets diagnosed with CTE.

What are your thoughts on Nick Dinsmore's story? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Eugene Behind the Scenes and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

