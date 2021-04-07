Chris Benoit's backstage advice to former WWE Superstar revealed [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar JTG recently opened up about his experiences backstage with Chris Benoit. He also revealed his favorite moment from his WWE career.

JTG had two runs in WWE alongside the late Shad Gaspard as the popular tag team Cryme Tyme.

JTG was a guest on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted. The former WWE Superstar was asked about his experiences with Chris Benoit in WWE. JTG said that Benoit was one of the first people to come up to him backstage and give him advice:

"Never wrestled Chris Benoit but he was one of the first that I can actually remember who came up to me and gave me some great advice. When we debuted at the Staples Center, right before I was going I was stretching and he pulled me to the side and said 'This is your debut match, right? When you go out there, you never pull back and you never hesitate', you know because sometimes there's miscommunication and let's say I'm going to throw a punch and he was supposed to duck but he's still there and you hesitate. He's like 'If they don't duck, hit them. You have to protect yourself and you have to protect the business'. Protect the business before yourself. He was always big on protecting the business."

JTG on his favorite moment from his WWE career

JTG was later asked about the favorite moment he had from his career. The former WWE Superstar stated that Cryme Tyme's return to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 24 was his favorite moment. He said the reaction from the fans in the building was what helped make it so special:

"I believe when Shad and I made our re-debut, the day after WrestleMania, after we got fired and we came back to a 'welcome back' chant. That was amazing. That made me feel like 'wow, I belong here', you know, because wrestling fans are very... harsh, very unforgiving."

