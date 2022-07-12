"F****in Groundhogs Day", - Chris Benoit's sister-in-law reacts to wrestler's 'apology' over controversial comments

Former WWE star Chris Benoit's sister-in-law recently reacted to Jordynne Grace’s public apology.

The IMPACT Knockouts Champion created an uproar when she stated that Chris Benoit would not be able to compete with current superstars in the industry. Following the incident, Grace issued a public apology and added that she had reached out to David Benoit, Chavo Guerrero and Chris Jericho.

Grace shared a post on Instagram with a screenshot featuring David Benoit on an Instagram Live session. She also stated that she admitted her mistake and did not realize the impact of her comments on the late WWE star.

Nancy Benoit's (aka Nancy Toffoloni) sister, Sandra Toffoloni, took to Twitter to respond to Jordynne Grace's statement. She stated that it seemed like a repetition of prior times when she tried to ignore the aches and anger suffered over the years pertaining to her sister and brother-in-law:

"To think I broke all the yrs of silence, ignored my personal pain and rage to successfully put EVERY person mentioned in this apology tweet over time & again in the press, doing pr and on my platforms. Why did I think it would be different? Fuckin Groundhogs Day" - tweeted Sandra.

Veterans from the industry lashed out at the IMPACT star on her comments regarding Chris Benoit

Former WCW stars Konnan and Chavo Guerrero reacted furiosuly to Jordynne Grace's tweet. He was initially associated with WCW and NJPW prior to his tenure in WWE.

In an edition of Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan cited Benoit as one of the greatest wrestlers he had the opportunity to work with. Additionally, in a now deleted tweet, Guerrero stated that the IMPACT Knockout Champion had lost her wrestling credibility:

Former WWE star Gail Kim also reacted to Grace's tweet. Benoit is a former World Heavyweight Champion and three-time tag team champion. He had many notable feuds prominently against Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle in the early 2000s. His technical and varied style of wrestling garnered fans interest.

