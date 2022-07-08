"Lost a lot of wrestling credibility" - WWE veteran responds to female star's controversial comments about Chris Benoit

Chavo Guerrero has responded to Jordynne Grace after the IMPACT Wrestling star made some controversial comments about Chris Benoit.

Chavo was a personal friend of Benoit. Before the horrific events of June 2007, Benoit had built an acclaimed career on his ferocious style and technical prowess. However, it's understandably difficult for most fans and wrestling talent to separate the man from the wrestler.

In a recent tweet, the reigning Knockouts World Champion made a statement regarding Benoit, claiming that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion wouldn't be on the same level as most of the best wrestlers in the industry right now:

"This is gonna be the coldest take I ever tweet on this app. I already know y’all gonna be mad. I don’t think Benoit could 100% hang with most of the present day best wrestlers. He would not be able to remember matches. Also may he burn in hell, amen," Grace wrote.

In response to Jordynne, Chavo Guerrero claimed that the she'd lost a lot of credibility due to her comments. The former WWE star wrote:

"I think @JordynneGrace just lost a lot of wrestling credibility from some of her comments."

Former WWE star Gail Kim also reacted to Jordynne Grace's tweet about Chris Benoit

Former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT Wrestling personnel Gail Kim also reacted to Jordynne Grace's tweet regarding Chris Benoit moments after it was tweeted out.

The former WWE Women's Champion disagreed with Grace's controversial take, as she believes that Benoit would be able to hang in the ring with the best wrestlers of the modern generation. She also made a similar comparison to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle:

"Controversial for sure. I disagree though with the take of hanging with the best of the best of today. He most certainly could and I saw someone comment Kurt Angle couldn’t either. He would mop the floor with everyone," Kim wrote.

During his time as an active in-ring competition, Benoit competed in WCW, WWE, ECW, and even New Japan Pro Wrestling under the ring name Pegasus Kid.

He shared the ring with some of the absolute best in the business, including Kurt Angle, Triple H, and other prominent names. He won numerous championships in WWE and is a five-time winner of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's "Best Technical Wrestler" award.

