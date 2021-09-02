Chris Bey comments on teaming up with the Bullet Club for the first time in NJPW

Chris Bey is set to team up with the Bullet Club for the first time on NJPW Strong. At the upcoming NJPW Autumn Attack show, Bey will be teaming up with the rest of the Bullet Club for the first time since he joined the faction.

Over the course of the past few months, Chris Bey was brought into the Bullet Club by Jay White on IMPACT Wrestling. Following the arrival of White in the IMPACT Zone, the NEVER Openweight Champion recruited a new member during his feud against Juice Robinson and David Finlay. Together, Bey and White also faced The Good Brothers on IMPACT.

At Autumn Attack, Chris Bey will be teaming up with the reigning IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori. The fourth man in the group is Hikuleo, and the Bullet Club team is set to face Clark Connors, TJP, Lio Rush, and Juice Robinson.

Here's what Chris Bey wrote on Twitter after the announcement of his match at Autumn Attack:

Chris Bey will be making his NJPW Strong debut on the September 25 card. At the same show, Tom Lawlor will face Ren Narita. Plus, both Minoru Suzuki and Will Ospreay will compete in their respective singles matches.

Chris Bey will be a part of a stacked NJPW Autumn Attack line-up

Daniel Garcia vs. Jay White in NJPW

Chris Bey won't be the only marquee name that will appear at NJPW Autumn Attack. The former IMPACT X-Division Champion will be joined by the likes of Jay White, Daniel Garcia, and Lance Archer, among other notable names.

The Switchblade himself will be facing the fast-rising Garcia in a huge singles match. Plus, NJPW Autumn Attack will feature a Suzuki-gun reunion, as Archer and Suzuki are set to team up for the first time in years.

In another noteworthy match, a new United Empire member is possibly on the verge of being revealed, as Ospreay will be teaming up with a mystery partner to face Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks.

Are you excited for this show? Sound off below.

