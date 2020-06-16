Chris Gethard on hosting Dark Side Of The Ring: After Dark, the A2IM Virtual Libera Awards & More (Exclusive)

In an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda's Darren Paltrowitz, Gethrad opens up about hosting Dark Side Of The Ring: After Dark and more.

Chris Gethard knows more about wrestling than you may realize. In a good way.

Chris Gethard / Photo courtesy of Team Gethard

A2IM is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit trade organization based in New York City that exists to support and strengthen the independent recorded music sector. Membership currently includes a broad coalition of more than 600 independently-owned record labels.

The Libera Awards are the culmination of A2IM’s "Indie Week," an annual four-day gathering of the independent music industry’s most incisive minds and dynamic leaders. This year’s Libera Awards, like that of last year, will be hosted by Chris Gethard. Only this year's event will be "virtual" -- due to the current COVID-19 pandemic -- and will include appearances by Wyclef Jean, Big Thief, Julia Jacklin and plenty of other top-tier artists.

An acclaimed actor, comedian, writer, author and podcaster, Chris Gethard first made people take notice as the host of The Chris Gethard Show. This success of the public access show — which was later turned into a proper cable series — led the New Jersey native to have an HBO special, launch the Earwolf-produced podcast Beautiful/Anonymous, and write several published books.

But Chris Gethard also has fans within the wrestling world. Beyond hosting Dark Side Of The Ring: After Dark -- a recurring wrap-up show which followed broadcasts of the acclaimed Dark Side Of The Ring series -- The Chris Gethard Show often featured both wrestlers and wrestling-themed plotlines.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Chris Gethard about A2IM's Libera Awards, his wrestling fandom and plenty more, as shown below. More on Gethard is online at www.chrisgeth.com, while A2IM has plenty more at www.liberaawards.com.

You're back for another year of hosting A2IM's Libera Awards, only this time virtually. When did you learn about this hosting opportunity?

Chris Gethard: Months ago! This was supposed to be another in-person shindig, but the whole world changed. I am very grateful that the organizers kept me on to host digitally, as we all figured out what that would look like in these strange times.

Advertisement

Will you be hosting A2IM's Libera Awards from the same place where you host Dark Side Of The Ring: After Dark?

Chris Gethard: I will not! I hosted that show from my parents' bedroom. There was a whole annoying logistical thing. I was supposed to move. It fell through because my building banned movers. Had to hide out in my folks' house -- they were in Florida so that luckily worked out.

And somehow, through those many twists and turns, I wound up hosting a show where I got to interview Greg "The Hammer" Valentine from my folks' bedroom. That paragraph should end up in history books to help display how weird 2020 has been.

Back to Dark Side Of The Ring: After Dark, wrestling was a part of The Chris Gethard Show in various segments. Were you always into wrestling? Or did you get back into it at a certain point?

Chris Gethard: I loved wrestling from a very young age. The first album I ever owned was The Wrestling Album, the one that features Junkyard Dog singing a song called "Grab Them Cakes." Wrestling was just a part of my weekly life from the age of about five until a few years after I graduated college.

Then as I pursued the comedy dream more and more, I became more of a casual fan who checked in once in a while. Also, I got really into Pride, which was an insane Japanese mixed martial arts league that was pro wrestling, but where they'd kick each other into unconsciousness.

Did hosting Dark Side Of The Ring: After Dark actually start any friendships for you with guests you had interviewed?

Chris Gethard: I wish. If the show somehow lead to me and Dangerous Dan Spivey getting brunch or meeting up to go out on whitewater rafting trips together, I would have been thrilled. No such luck.

Will we be seeing another season of Dark Side Of The Ring: After Dark?

Chris Gethard: I have no idea! I certainly hope so. And if so, I hope I get to host it again. It was a real joy.

Last wrestling question: How do you think AEW is doing so far?

Chris Gethard: AEW is a very fun and necessary addition to the wrestling landscape. They are clearly smart people, as they're putting my buddy Colt Cabana on national television. He is a gem of a human and has deserved this exposure for many years. Plus, they got Orange Cassidy being as weird as he is and they aren't watering it down for TV.

Right there, between those two things, you know the organization has its priorities straight.

What is coming up for you beyond hosting this event via A2IM?

Chris Gethard: I still host my podcast, Beautiful/Anonymous, each and every week. Rumor has it a deal may be coming together for a video version of that show. Plus, I've been building out a Twitch channel called Planet Scum, where a bunch of friends and I share a stream and put on different comedy shows multiple nights a week. I host a live call- in show each Wednesday night and it's the best.

Is there a career accomplishment you're most proud of at this point?

Chris Gethard: Career Suicide -- I've heard from a lot of people that say it helped them keep going. I don't take that lightly, and in my guts I know I'll never make something as good again.

If and when travel restrictions ease up, where are you headed to next?

Chris Gethard: Hopefully out on the road, to the dingy comedy clubs in small cities, so I can live my carny life and bring people a chuckle or two to distract from their everyday stresses.

Finally, Chris, any last words for the kids?

Chris Gethard: Stay hydrated!