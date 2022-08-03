Released star Chris Harris discusses the "confusion and misinformation" around his WWE run (Exclusive)

Former NWA World Tag Team Champion Chris Harris recently spoke about his time working with WWE.

Harris was signed to the company in early 2008 and worked under the Braden Walker ring name. In his first outing for the company, he defeated Shelton Benjamin in a dark match. The star then moved to the ECW brand, where he made sporadic appearances until his release in August of that year.

Speaking on this week's UnSKripted podcast, Harris mentioned a lot of confusion around his creative direction and the two parties not seeing eye-to-eye. He stated that no one from upper management or the production team backed him.

Here's what Harris had to say:

"Not too much really explained there. There was a lot of confusion, a lot of misinformation. It was kind of a mutual parting because I wanted out of there so bad. Things just weren't the way they had presented. I felt like I had a lot of roadblocks when I was there. And I didn't have the backing of the company or the writers or anything like that."

He further attributed his release to a lack of support and creative differences:

"There just wasn't a whole lot of thought put into it. A few times I was put out there, it was just very stale all the way around. It came to a point where I wanted to be out of there." (From 9:48 - 10:37)

You can watch the full interview here:

WWE's version of ECW was retired in 2010

While ECW shut its doors back in 2001, WWE reinstated the extreme promotion under its banner after the inaugural One Night Stand event back in 2005.

A year later, the event aired its second iteration with a view to promote ECW as the third brand alongside RAW and SmackDown. Despite its initial success, the brand gradually lost popularity due to WWE infusing its style instead of the hard-hitting action the Philadelphia-based company was known for.

The show was discontinued in 2010 and was later replaced by NXT. WWE's current third brand serves as a developmental territory for up-and-coming superstars.

