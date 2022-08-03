Released star Chris Harris feels there was "nothing special" for him going into WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Chris Harris has opened up on how he got his big break in the company.

Harris had a stellar run with TNA Wrestling as part of the tag team America's Most Wanted alongside James Storm. After splitting from his teammate, he also had memorable singles encounters against Kurt Angle, Christian Cage, and Booker T.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Harris mentioned that WWE was looking to recruit some wrestlers for ECW in 2008, and he joined in as part of the new group. He stated that the promotion did not have enough plans for him, leading to a poor run.

Here's what Harris had to say:

"It was something to bring in different wrestlers in the ECW brand. I can't remember what it was. But I was just part of the crowd, part of the mix. Just nothing special going into it. My contract was up in TNA and I wanted to stay there. But there just wasn't a whole lot going on, like you said. I was coming off a pretty hot run and just kinda cooled off overnight. They didn't really have any plans." (From 11:38 - 12:06)

You can watch the full interview here:

WWE was interested in Chris Harris

During the interview, The Wildcat mentioned that WWE showed interest in him during the tryouts, and he took his chances. He noted that looking back; the decision to sign with the company didn't work out well for him.

"At the time, I felt like it was best for me. The option was there, they were interested. So when the WWE is interested, you kinda take your chances. There wasn't anything on the other side. So I decided to give it a shot. You have to take chances, especially in this business. I've done that a lot in my career. A lot of them have worked out, this was one that didn't." (From 12:24 - 12:50)

Wrestling Should Be Fun @WSBFun 🗓️ ON THIS DAY 🗓️



8th July 2008 - Cult character BRADEN WALKER makes his in-ring debut on ECW, beating Armando Estrada.



The former Chris Harris would only have one more match for the promotion... meaning he has a 100% win ratio on WWE TV! 🗓️ ON THIS DAY 🗓️ 8th July 2008 - Cult character BRADEN WALKER makes his in-ring debut on ECW, beating Armando Estrada.The former Chris Harris would only have one more match for the promotion... meaning he has a 100% win ratio on WWE TV! https://t.co/ejzmZi8okj

Harris competed as Braden Walker in WWE's ECW brand back in 2008. He even picked up a win over Shelton Benjamin in a dark match. However, his career was cut short as the two parties agreed to part ways in August of that year.

Do you think the company missed an opportunity with Chris Harris? Let us know in the comments section below.

