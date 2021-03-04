Chris Jericho accuses WWE of not respecting two legends and current AEW stars

AEW star Chris Jericho has hit out at WWE for not respecting two legends of the pro wrestling business - Paul Wight and Sting. Jericho said that the two AEW stars were "almost insulted" during their WWE runs.

Paul Wight surprised everyone when he joined AEW last month, after two decades with WWE. Sting - a WWE Hall of Famer - also surprised many by joining AEW in December last year.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Chris Jericho compared WWE's treatment of their legends to AEW. He said that AEW tries to make legends "look great".

"These are guys that were kind of almost insulted in their WWE runs. [Sting and Wight were] definitely not treated with too much respect over the last few years. We treat our legends with respect, we don't make jokes out of them and WWE is notorious for that, whether it's Sting, Paul Wight, Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, Dustin Rhodes, throw in Chris Jericho. We know how to treat our legendary performers with respect and make them all look great and make them all worthy of being in AEW because if they aren't worthy of being in AEW why would they be there?"

Chris Jericho said that Paul Wight could add experience to the locker room and mentor some of the younger wrestlers in AEW.

WWE legends Paul Wight and Sting in AEW

Paul Wight, formerly known as Big Show, will not only wrestle in AEW, but also be a commentator for AEW's YouTube show, AEW Dark: Elevation. On this past week's AEW Dynamite, he revealed that a "Hall of Fame-worthy" wrestler will debut at AEW's Revolution show.

Sting, meanwhile, will compete at Revolution, where he will team up with Darby Allin to face Ricky Starks and Brian Cage in a tag team match.