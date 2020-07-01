Chris Jericho addresses criticism over allegations of using 'influence' to get his friends in AEW

Chris Jericho's latest episode of Talk is Jericho was with AEW Superstar and one of Jericho's closest friends - Luther. The two talked about Luther's signing with AEW and how many fans believe that Chris Jericho had to use his 'influence' to get Luther onboard.

When Luther signed with AEW last year, many fans accused Chris Jericho of favouritism by promoting his close friends. While Dr Luther had made a mark for himself in Japan, he was still relatively unknown to the US audience prior to joining AEW.

Although Luther had signed with AEW last year, he made his first tv appearance in January 2020.

Did Chris Jericho help Luther get into AEW?

Here is what Chris Jericho and Luther discussed the former WWE Champion using his influence to get Luther signed.

Jericho: It wasn't made easy for you.

Luther: It was not. Right, which is 100 percent the opposite of what everybody online thinks. The only time I say anything to anybody is if that was the case, I would have been in WWE a long time ago. End of story.

Jericho: Yeah, or you would have been in AEW October 2 when we debuted in 2019

Dr Luther has not been used much even after his debut and is mostly seen standing in the audience area these days. Although, he was part of Brandi Rhodes' short-lived faction when he had initially arrived, he hasn't done much since it disbanded all of a sudden.

Talking about his time with the faction, Luther revealed it was a bit hard for him to adjust.

I was still trying to see where I fit in with that a little bit at the beginning. I still think that it was a good idea with that group.It was tough for me being in the women's division because I couldn't really touch or do anything with the girls. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Jericho agreed with Luther adding that he was merely a mascot for the group.

Right, you were kind of just this mascot. I thought it was cool that at least there was a spot for you because it did at least get you on camera. Like we said, from December 4-10 to March 11th, there was a lot of tests that you had to pass to get signed.