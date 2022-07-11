AEW star says Brock Lesnar used homophobic terms at him during a backstage fight in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho has alleged that Brock Lesnar used words that would get him "canceled" when they had a real-life altercation backstage.

Lesnar and Jericho had an argument backstage at WWE SummerSlam in 2016 after the former's match against Randy Orton. During the match, The Beast Incarnate busted open The Viper after landing vicious blows to his head, which angered the former AEW World Champion.

During a recent appearance on the True Geordie podcast, Chris Jericho recalled the confrontation he had with The Beast Incarnate and what went down at the Gorilla Position.

"I was in Gorilla [Position] and I was f***ing angry about it and Brock [Lesnar] came through and he saw me angry about it and decided he wanted to challenge me. And we got into a little bit of an issue, but I was like, 'F**k this guy, I don't give a s**t how big he is. I don't f***ing care. It's wrong.' I will fight to the death, I will stand up to what I believe in till death," Jericho said.

The Wizard then added that Brock Lesnar used homophobic terms during their backstage fight in WWE.

"I remember being literally nose-to-nose with the guy [Lesnar], and he was laughing - and he was actually saying things that would probably get him canceled if I said them, like homophobic terms you shouldn't be saying." [33:45 - 34:17]

Jericho said that he thought of biting Lesnar's nose when he was face-to-face with the WWE Superstar during the altercation. Triple H and Vince McMahon came between the two legends and split them apart.

What happened in the WWE match between Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton?

The Viper and Lesnar were in the main event of SummerSlam 2016, where the latter won the match by technical knockout.

During the match, The Beast Incarnate removed his gloves and landed some vicious blows to Randy Orton's head while also using his elbow to bust open The Viper. The latter was subsequently left in a pool of his own blood.

The match had to be called off as medical personnel rushed to the ring to check on Orton. The Viper was reportedly given ten stitches to his bloodied and busted open head.

Lesnar is currently scheduled to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, while Orton is on the sidelines nursing a back injury. It remains to be seen whether the two former world champions will collide once again in the future.

