Chris Jericho claims his upcoming match is his 'best match' in AEW

Chris Jericho has opened up about his coming match on AEW and made a bold claim.

Chris Jericho will be facing Orange Cassidy in a match next week.

Chris Jericho in AEW

Ever since he joined AEW in the very beginning of the company establishing itself in the professional wrestling scene, Chris Jericho was a force to be reckoned with, both inside and outside the company. Chris Jericho's legendary status helped elevate AEW from just another wrestling promotion on the independent scene to a legitimate possible future competitor to AEW. Since that time, Chris Jericho has had a number of excellent matches in AEW, but according to him, his upcoming match at AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 2 against Orang Cassidy is

Chris Jericho recently put out a statement on his Instagram asking his fans to tune into next week's episode of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 2.

Chris Jericho on his upcoming AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 2 match

When Chris Jericho first came to AEW, from the very first appearance, he was having match after match which would steal the show. Chris Jericho's over-the-top heel persona fed the quality of his matches even further. On top of that, Chris Jericho was also the very first person to become the AEW World Champion, a position that is usually reserved for legendary Superstars, something that Chris Jericho definitely deserves.

In AEW, he has wrestled Adam 'Hangman' Page, Kenny Omega, Darby Allin. Cody Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Jin Moxley, and several other top stars in the company. Almost all of his matches have been excellent.

Chris Jericho making his entrance at AEW Revolution.

Now, Chris Jericho is in the middle of a new feud as he is set to face Orange Cassidy. With that in mind, the two have been brawling for quite a long time. There was even a time when Chris Jericho was actually put through a table by the rather unique Orange Cassidy.

With that being the case, now, Chris Jericho has made a bold claim where he has asked his fans to watch next week's episode of AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 2 is actually the best match that he has had in his time in AEW.

"Trust me..you are NOT gonna want to miss #OrangeVsJericho NEXT WEDNESDAY on AEW Dynamite. It's one of my favorite and best matches I've had in All Elite Wrestling...doncha dare miss it!"