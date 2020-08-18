Chris Jericho comments on the possibility of Tessa Blanchard signing with AEW

Tessa Blanchard cemented herself as one of the top wrestlers in IMPACT Wrestling during her time in the company, even winning the Impact World Championship at one point. Blanchard left IMPACT Wrestling earlier this year when her contract expired. There have been rumors that both WWE and AEW are interested in signing Tessa Blanchard.

Chris Jericho praises Tessa Blanchard

During his recent Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho was asked by a fan about the possibility of AEW signing Tessa Blanchard. Jericho put Blanchard over, saying that she would be great in both WWE as well as AEW:

Yeah, I think [Tessa] would be cool in AEW, she would be cool in WWE, she would be cool anywhere she goes. H/T: WINC

Chris Jericho provides an update on the video game for AEW

During the Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho was also asked about the progress on a possible video game for AEW. Jericho gave fans an update saying that as far as he knew, Kenny Omega and Aubrey Edwards were working on the game.

Chris Jericho also informed fans about Aubrey Edwards' past, where she worked in the video game industry. Check out what Jericho said about a possible AEW game below:

I think Kenny Omega is very involved in it and I think that Aubrey Edwards, the bane of my existence, is working on it as well. I think it's going to be great because we have some people that are so - do you know Aubrey, if you listen to Talk Is Jericho, her job in the past was writing video games and creating them?

Chris Jericho is feuding with Orange Cassidy in AEW right now. After winning their first singles match at Fyter Fest, Jericho lost the rematch with Orange Cassidy lat week on AEW Dynamite.

We don't yet know what's next for this feud but a rubber match at September's All Out PPV, which is a little over two weeks away. In interviews, Jericho has often had high praise for Orange Cassidy and has said that he is someone who AEW sees as a big star for the future.