Chris Jericho comments on WrestleMania 37 main event

AEW Superstar Chris Jericho recently revealed his honest thoughts about WrestleMania 37 in an exclusive interview with Forbes. The former WWE Superstar was glad to see the 'pomp and show' associated with the pay-per-view.

Chris Jericho stated that he liked the show and thought it was 'really cool'. He applauded the main event in which Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan locked horns for the Universal Championship. Jericho pointed out that a lot happened during that match. But most importantly, he liked that the fans were back for the mega event. Here's what Jericho had to say:

“I enjoyed seeing them in the stadium, working in front of all those people, that was really cool. Wrestling is always such a spectacle, and it was a lot of fun, man. It was very, very cool. I loved Bad Bunny’s entrance; I thought that was a blast. I thought Bad Bunny’s entrance was awesome; I love that pomp and circumstance of WrestleMania that they do."

"The main event three-way was fun; there's so much stuff that happened in that timeframe. Just the pomp and circumstance of WrestleMania—after seeing it in a high school gym, or whatever the hell it looked like—that’s kind of what I was waiting for.”

In the grueling main event bout, Roman Reigns successfully defended his Universal Championship by pinning both Daniel Bryan and Edge together. Jericho liked how the entire match unfolded. The AEW Superstar also expressed his appreciation for Bad Bunny's entrance at WrestleMania and his in-ring debut on more than one occasion.

What happened at WWE WrestleMania 37?

WWE delivered an exciting WrestleMania pay-per-view this year over two nights. Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship on the first night. In addition to that, AJ Styles became a Grand Slam Champion after winning the RAW Tag Team Championships alongside Omos.

The event also saw Sheamus win the United States Championship after seven years. Bad Bunny stole the show with his memorable WWE in-ring debut in the tag team match against The Miz and John Morrison. Even Randy Orton broke kayfabe and revealed that the Grammy winner had earned his respect backstage.

On the second night of WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley made history by becoming the first WWE Superstar to win a title on NXT UK, NXT, and the main roster. However, Roman Reigns pinning both his opponents and Alexa Bliss betraying The Fiend remained the most significant talking points from the second night of WrestleMania 37.