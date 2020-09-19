Chris Jericho compares the Inner Circle to legendary WWE faction

Former AEW World Champion and leader of the Inner Circle, Chris Jericho, was recently interviewed by Inside The Ropes. During the interview, Jericho compared the Inner Circle to the legendary DX.

Chris Jericho said that he saw the Inner Circle staying together for a while and didn't see any reason to make any major changes to the group. The Demo God hinted that we could see the Inner Circle turn babyface at some point similar to what had happened with DX:

The best part is, we’ve never once had a cross word with each other, never hit each other with our finish, never had a keystone cop moment, and it’s been almost of a year now of this faction still being the top heel group to where there’s no reason to change it or add anybody or subtract anybody or replace anybody. I can see us being a faction for years almost like DX was. When DX became a thing, they were heels, then they became babyfaces, and they just kept going. I really see that for the Inner Circle. H/T: H/T: 411Mania

Chris Jericho talks about what kind of leader Tony Khan is

During the same interview, Chris Jericho also spoke about Tony Khan. Jericho said that despite what some thought, it was Tony Khan who was the boss in AEW and had the final say. Jericho also spoke about how Tony Khan was open to ideas:

Tony Khan is the boss. I’m saying it right here – it’s not the Young Bucks, it’s not Kenny, it’s not Cody. Tony calls the shots, he has the final say. But he’s very open to suggestions. I talk to Tony every day about ideas and that’s a really cool environment because I’m getting to use my 30 years of experience in a positive way and not being undermined just because I’m a talent. H/T: 411Mania

Chris Jericho signed with AEW in 2019 and went on to become the first AEW World Champion, beating Hangman Page at the All Out PPV. Jericho held the title for 182 days, losing it to Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution.