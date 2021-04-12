Chris Jericho discloses what he said made the WWE locker room angry

Chris Jericho recently stated that his WWE debut promo caused him to have a lot of heat with the WWE locker room.

During his recent appearance on Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Chris Jericho spoke about his WWE debut back in 1999.

Jericho had a memorable first outing where he cut a promo on The Rock as well as the rest of the locker room. The current AEW star stated that he got a lot of "heat" from the WWE locker room after that promo.

"What I didn't realize - and once again, I'm just playing a character on the show, calling everybody 'amateurs' and 'boring', and you could probably say it from your side - I got a lot of heat from the dressing room, from the locker room, for that. Because, what people don't understand is, the Monday Night Wars was real. It was real. There's a division there. That's like AEW vs WWE. So, by saying that stuff, I'm going, 'Oh my gosh I'm going to get so much heat for all these things that I've said.' But, take that out of the equation, that was pretty awesome," said Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho praised The Rock for the role he played in his WWE debut, stating that The Brahma Bull was good at "giving to his opponent" be it in the ring or promo-wise.

Chris Jericho's WWE debut

August 9th 1999, RAW. 21 years ago today the “Countdown to the New Millennium” ended with the debut of "Y2J" Chris Jericho, one of the greatest moments in the history of the WWE. @IAmJericho @TheRock pic.twitter.com/FPENpuHRsU — WWE Today In History 🌐 (@WWE__History) August 9, 2020

Chris Jericho made his much-awaited debut in August 1999 and went by the nickname Y2J, which was a play on the Y2K moniker.

Jericho interrupted The Rock on an episode of RAW and the two had a memorable interaction. He went on to become a WWE legend, and his debut is still spoken about fondly to this day. Stone Cold Steve Austin dubbed it as the "greatest" debut in WWE history.

Chris Jericho interrupts a random Road Dogg monologue



"Raw is Snore" and "Summer Sham" are said. pic.twitter.com/ltIkWXVIsd — OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast (@ovppodcast) August 20, 2020

Please H/T Broken Skull Sessions and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.