Chris Jericho on the worst match he's ever seen

On Wednesday night, AEW will celebrate Chris Jericho's incredible three-decade professional wrestling career. Jericho was one of the first big names to join AEW before the company even had its first show, and was a huge reason why some fans jumped on the bandwagon. Hours before AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho spoke on one of the worst main events in WWE history.

WWE started hosting special events in Saudi Arabia a few years back. The Greatest Royal Rumble was the first followed by what became annual events, Super ShowDown and Crown Jewel.

These pay-per-view events have received quite a bit of criticism from the WWE Universe for several reasons. One of them, oddly enough, is that important developments rarely happen at these shows to warrant watching them in the first place, despite all of the spectacles around the events.

Out of the WWE World Cup, the Tag Team Tournament, and the Greatest Royal Rumble, none of them really meant anything once they were all said and done. It's not just the gimmicks, however, as a lot of the matches can be seen as pointless.

As sad as it is to say, one of those unnecessary matches was D-Generation X vs. The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel 2018. Shawn Michaels came out of retirement for this one, instead of something fans wanted to see as a match with AJ Styles match. It was a hot mess, to say the least.

Since then, Shawn Michaels has hung up his boots and cowboy hat, for good this time. Kane has gone on to focus more on his political career. The Undertaker is playing WWE BattleGrounds with his family, and Triple H is busy making NXT great.

Why did a match featuring four of the greatest WWE Superstars ever fail? Chris Jericho spoke on it today.

Chris Jericho on the Crown Jewel 2018 main event

On Busted Open Radio, the hosts celebrated thirty years of Chris Jericho. During the last thirty minutes of the three-hour broadcast, Chris Jericho joined in to talk about his career.

After discussing how working with younger talent has helped keep him motivated to step in the ring, Chris Jericho pointed out that the main ever of Crown Jewel 2018 should have never happened.

"The worst match I ever saw, and here's your clickbait, was Saudi Arabia, Triple H and Shawn Michaels vs Kane and The Undertaker. It was such a stupid idea in booking, it should have never happened. It should've been Shawn and Hunter vs Roman and Seth, and Taker and Kane vs... I don't know, give me two names of guys. Cesaro and Kevin Owens, whatever you want. That's exciting."

"But it's like, 'Oh we'll just go out there and wing it brother,' that doesn't work anymore. That old school mentality doesn't work."

