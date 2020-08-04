Chris Jericho explains why it was hard to face The Rock during the Attitude Era

Chris Jericho and The Rock had a heated rivalry in the WWE during the Attitude Era. On his WWE debut, Y2J interrupted The Rock and instantaneously sparked a feud with The Great One. Chris Jericho often boasts about the time he beat The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin on the same night to become the first undisputed champion, holding the WCW and WWE Titles.

Chris Jericho's thoughts on The Rock

Chris Jericho was on another episode of Saturday Night Special. On the show, the former WWE Superstar spoke about his plans of retirement and named The Rock as his favorite opponent from the Atitude Era.

"Obviously my favorite opponent from the 'Attitude Era' was The Rock. We had great chemistry because that was one of the few guys that I could go toe-to-toe with him on the mic. The Rock was so great on the mic, he just buried everyone that he was in the ring with verbally. Which makes it so hard for people to think that the heel can beat you."

Chris Jericho couldn't stop appreciating The Rock's talent.

"I'm not saying the Rock did it on purpose, but he was just so charismatic that it was hard to face up against him. So, I could [stand up to him] and that's one of the reasons we had such good chemistry in the ring physically, but also as opponents. I was the ultimate heel, he was the ultimate babyface, and I thought we worked magic together. We probably would have done a lot more if he hadn't left to go be a big, famous movie star."

Apart from the WWE, Chris Jericho has wrestled in WCW, NJPW and the independednt circuit. Y2J currently wrestles under the AEW banner. Jericho joined AEW in the beginning of the year. Since debuting on Tony Khan's promotion, Jericho has entertained his fans with his creativity and unique antics.

Jericho was the inaugural AEW World Champion before he dropped the Title to Jon Moxley. Since then, AEW has teased a feud between Mike Tyson and the Demogod. There is not information regarding their official match, but Jericho is locked in an entertaining feud with Orange Cassidy.