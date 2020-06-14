Chris Jericho explains why Jake Hager should team up with Orange Cassidy

Chris Jericho had an interesting reason for wanting to see the duo form a tag team.

Jericho destroyed Orange Cassidy on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho recently appeared on the latest edition of Saturday Night Special, on his official Youtube channel. He opened up on the latest happenings on AEW Dynamite, including The Inner Circle's outing with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends. Jericho had an intriguing idea in his mind and stated that he wants a certain member of The Inner Circle to team up with Cassidy, somewhere down the line.

On Dynamite, you hopefully saw, I did commentary for the first four matches, had a lot of fun. Some gems were told. If you guys have some funny lines that I said on commentary, remind me, 'cause I don't remember anything. All I remember was, I said that when Jake Hager was beating up Orange Cassidy, I said, "Jake Hager's beating up a 15-years-old version of himself." They look so much the same, it's so funny. At some point, there has to be a Jake Hager and Orange Cassidy tag team, 'cause they look like big guy-little guy, it's like twins, it's like I'm looking into a mirror.

Chris Jericho's words certainly make sense, if one takes a look at both Cassidy and Hager

Cassidy scored a pinfall over Ortiz to win the match for his team on AEW Dynamite this past week. Following the bout, the two stables got into a fight, and Jericho was involved as well. Chris Jericho hit Orange with his baseball bat which led to the latter bleeding from his head. Fans of Cassidy are hoping that this leads to something meaningful for him, including a match with Jericho somewhere down the line.