Chris Jericho explains why no one else will have a career like his

AEW star Chris Jericho has declared that no other pro wrestler will have a career like he has had ever again.

On Broken Skull Sessions, Stone Cold Steve Austin praised Chris Jericho, stating that the AEW star had one of the greatest runs of all time when he was in WWE. Austin asked his guest if he feels the same way, to which Jericho had this to say:

"I think when you look back - we just had my 30th anniversary show on AEW and it was Tony Khan's idea, it wasn't something I came up with. 'Cause I don't want to ever look at myself and 'Thirty years in the business (pats self on the back), congratulations.' But when you look at it and really think about it - at the risk of sounding egotistical - I don't think there's anybody that's going to have a career like mine ever again. Because when I started it was one foot in that old school, 1990 is when I started. It was different then and it is different now in 2021, but I've seen all of it and I've worked everywhere. So I know kind of back history and that side of it and there's so much that I can remember that people just don't experience anymore and they probably never will again. I guess the answer is 'yes'. I guess it's one of the greatest runs ever."

Chris Jericho said he has had longevity, diversity and reinvented himself in pro wrestling over the years.

Chris Jericho's pro wrestling career in recent years

That was the greatest @IAmJericho promo of all time. Even with the weird edits. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/V7be1uD8XB — Jason Marchewka (@thePodGeneral) April 8, 2021

Chris Jericho is right in saying that he has had a long and diverse career where he has changed his gimmick on a number of occasions.

In the last few years, Jericho has wrestled in WWE, NJPW, and AEW, three very different promotions, and has used a number of gimmicks that have won over the fans.

Throwback to when Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho was the two top champions in NJPW pic.twitter.com/KF97zUZ6dO — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) June 10, 2020

Please H/T Broken Skull Sessions and SK Wrestling if you use any of the above quotes.