Chris Jericho and Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins was a guest on Chris Jericho's 'Talk Is Jericho'. During the podcast, Hawkins also touched upon Vince McMahon's famed 'brass ring' and how Zack Ryder was not allowed to succeed at the company.

Curt Hawkins had a few strong words regarding his time in WWE and the 'brass ring'. Giving the example of Zack Ryder, Hawkins said that WWE would 'smack your hand' if you grabbed the brass ring and that if they didn't want you to grab it, then they would ensure that was the case.

Chris Jericho on why Vince McMahon 'resisted' pushing Zack Ryder

Chris Jericho added to what Curt Hawkins was saying and said that Daniel Bryan too had the same problem until the fans forced Vince McMahon and WWE's hands into giving them what they want. Chris Jericho said: (H/T Fightful)

"There is a strange resentment where, if Vince doesn't think of it, it's not valid or real. The same thing happened with Daniel Bryan when he first came in. He got over because he knows how to get over, but they resisted it for so long until they didn't have a choice. I feel the same thing happened with Zack Ryder."

Curt Hawkins, along with Zack Ryder, was one of the many wrestlers WWE released last month as a budget-cutting measure stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, they won the Tag Team Championships on two separate occasions.

Ryder also had a decent singles career, winning the Intercontinental Championship and United States Championship one time each.