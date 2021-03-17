"You’re getting buried in production meetings" - Chris Jericho warned a top WCW star about his promos in WWE

Professional wrestling legend and former WWE Superstar Lance Storm was recently interviewed by Tommy Dreamer for the House of Hardcore podcast. In the second part of the interview, Storm discussed a number of topics, including signing with WWE after they purchased WCW in 2001.

Lance Storm is a former WCW United States Champion as well as a former WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion. He also found success in ECW where he held the ECW World Tag Team Championships thrice.

On the House of Hardcore podcast with Tommy Dreamer, Lance Storm spoke about signing with WWE and how they just didn't get his character. Storm said his character in WCW was mean and angry and had a nasty attitude. When he came to WWE, he was seen as someone who didn’t show emotions and had no personality. Storm revealed how he was constantly told to dull down his promos and make them more monotonous:

"For my backstage promos and in ring promos, I was constantly told, ‘More monotone. More dull. We see you as this monotone, emotionless robot.’ For backstage segments, a lot of times they would tell me to do four or five takes because they would say, ‘Dull it down. Dull it down. Dull it down.’ I’m like, ‘Ok, I’ll do what I’m told.'" H/T: WrestlingNews.co

If I can be serious for a moment

Chris Jericho informed Lance Storm how he was getting buried in WWE

Despite being told to act dull in terms of promos, Lance Storm found out from Chris Jericho that he was actually getting buried for following that advice. Here's how he described what happened:

"After a few months of that, I have Jericho pull me aside and he said, ‘Yeah, I just sat in a production meeting. Do you know you’re getting buried in production meetings for not having enough emotion in your promos?’ I said, ‘They made me do retakes to make them more dull.’ He’s like, 'Well, you’re getting buried for not having enough emotion in your promos.’ It was a lost in translation thing that not everyone knows." H/T: WrestlingNews.co

Lance Storm and Chris Jericho are longtime friends. They met in the early 1990s at the Hart Brothers Wrestling Camp in Calgary. The duo formed a tag team called the Thrillseekers in Smoky Mountain Wrestling before they worked together in WWE.

