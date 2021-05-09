Chris Jericho says he "always loved working" with WWE Legend

Chris Jericho worked for WWE for the majority of his career. His influence on WWE is felt to this day even though he doesn't work there anymore. Jericho recently stated that he always liked working with WWE legend Hulk Hogan.

Hulk Hogan is arguably the biggest name in wrestling. He garnered a lot of popularity in the late 20th century. Even today, he is considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

Earlier today, Hulk Hogan posted a picture of a beer can on Twitter claiming that he would make history whenever he consumed alcohol before and after his matches.

Jericho responded to the tweet by vouching for The Hulkster's claim and then adding a few heartfelt words for him.

I can vouch for that!!! Always loved working with The Hulkster.... https://t.co/pGJNaclzh1 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 9, 2021

Chris Jericho and Hulk Hogan didn't meet each other in their respective primes (Hogan was 49 when they first met on screen), but they still managed to lock horns in WWE.

Hulk Hogan and Chris Jericho wrestled each other in WWE on multiple occasions

Chris Jericho

At a high point in Jericho's career in WWE, he was locked in a feud with The Hulkster. The rivalry was primarily focused around the WWE Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship.

The two goliaths of the industry meeting in the squared circle was definitely a sight to behold and it turned heads, attracting a great deal of interest.

They had four singles matches in 2002, two of which were contested over the WWE Undisputed World Heavyweight Championship. Hulk Hogan won all four of them.

While this was one of Hogan's last runs in WWE as an active wrestler, Jericho was just hitting his prime. Working with Hogan definitely benefited Jericho as he went on to win multiple World and Intercontinental Championships in WWE.

Even outside WWE, Jericho has been able to hold his reputation as one of the best wrestlers in the world by going over to Japan in 2017. He then joined the newly formed wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling.

Le Champion is now nearing the end of his illustrious wrestling career. He devotes his time and energy into putting over fresher talent like MJF and Orange Cassidy.

Even after wrestling for over thirty years, Hulk Hogan remains one of his most memorable opponents from the early 2000s.

Let us know what you think of Chris Jericho's comments regarding Hulk Hogan in the comments section below.